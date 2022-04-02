WBI Investments Inc. Takes $902,000 Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,864 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in KBR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 84,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $2,125,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in KBR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in KBR by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $9,608,000.

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

KBR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,300. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

