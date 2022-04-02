WBI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.59. The company had a trading volume of 52,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,064. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $251.28 and a 52 week high of $302.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.98.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

