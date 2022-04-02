CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.60. 33,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. CRA International has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $116.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average is $93.07.
CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.04 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.
CRA International Company Profile (Get Rating)
CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.
