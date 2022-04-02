Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.95.

Shares of NSC traded down $19.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $265.84. 2,387,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,489. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

