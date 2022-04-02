Essex LLC Purchases 70 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after buying an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,007,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,372. The company has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a PE ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.06 and a 200-day moving average of $249.56. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.