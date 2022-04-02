Brokerages Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.06). Liquidia posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 269.01% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 44.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Liquidia by 337.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 299,571 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 167,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 441,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,755. The company has a market capitalization of $374.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

