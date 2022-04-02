Charter Trust Co. Decreases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.23.

Moody’s stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.33. The company had a trading volume of 657,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,643. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $299.68 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

