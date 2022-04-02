Analysts Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Target Price at $26.58

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIOCF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,684. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.