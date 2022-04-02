Charter Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,084.59. 18,087,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,945,406. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $900.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $955.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 221.34, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,921 shares of company stock valued at $62,411,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

