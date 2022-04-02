Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOAH. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

Shares of NOAH stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.19. 203,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. Noah has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Noah by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Noah by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

