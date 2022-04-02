Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.12). Greenlane posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at $1,925,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 543,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,468 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 5.6% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,010 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. 4,195,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,516. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

