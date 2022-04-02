$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FREE. Cowen began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of FREE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. 124,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,414. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $301.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after acquiring an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,616,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 717,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 215,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 989,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 209,582 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

