PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

PLDT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39. PLDT has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLDT in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 45.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PLDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PLDT by 15.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

