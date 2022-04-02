Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 260.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 156,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,790,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,647,000 after buying an additional 126,576 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.42. 1,704,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,281. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

