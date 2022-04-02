Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,655 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Power Integrations by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Power Integrations by 17.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $316,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $91.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

