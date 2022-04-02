3,858 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Accenture by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Accenture by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,205,000 after buying an additional 563,757 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $340.64. 2,090,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,385. The stock has a market cap of $215.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

