-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. MediWound posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MDWD. Aegis cut their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MediWound has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDWD traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.97. 94,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,290. MediWound has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $65.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.43.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

