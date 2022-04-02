Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 115,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,792. The firm has a market cap of $474.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.17 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,004,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Luxfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 204,599 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Luxfer by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 194,363 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Luxfer by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 132,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.