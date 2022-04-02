Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.77 and the highest is $4.15. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $2.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $15.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $16.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $16.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share.

PAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.25. 468,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.67. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.