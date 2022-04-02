Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $21.46 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.64 billion and $260.89 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.46 or 0.00046344 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.52 or 0.07465365 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,238.42 or 0.99836467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00053206 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 479,289,228 coins and its circulating supply is 216,366,875 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

