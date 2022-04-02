Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $290.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

IIPR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,370. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.60 and its 200-day moving average is $227.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

