Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $290.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.
IIPR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.
Shares of NYSE IIPR traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,370. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.60 and its 200-day moving average is $227.63.
In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.