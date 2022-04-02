ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PRA. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $27.39. 363,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $293.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.74 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ProAssurance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ProAssurance by 145.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

