Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 264.37% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RCRT traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $2.47. 47,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. Recruiter.com Group has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.