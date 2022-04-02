StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,485. Pentair has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

