WBI Investments Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CI traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.25. 1,584,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,639. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.92. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

