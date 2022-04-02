Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $218,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 14,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $110.20. 55,873,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,850,207. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $132.01. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.69. The company has a market capitalization of $298.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.