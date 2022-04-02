Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.04. 1,334,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,591. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $438.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

