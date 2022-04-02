Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.
Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.04. 1,334,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,591. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $438.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
About Chimerix (Get Rating)
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimerix (CMRX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.