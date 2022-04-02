Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Shares of CLVS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,816,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,114,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,670,000 after buying an additional 1,439,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 213.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 645,662 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 618,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 493,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 492,367 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology (Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.