Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.66. 80,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,418. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.01. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,319,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after buying an additional 412,417 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,074,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,209,000 after buying an additional 45,625 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,954,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

