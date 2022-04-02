Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Churchill Downs stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.87. 161,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,575. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.25 and its 200 day moving average is $229.07. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.