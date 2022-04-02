Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Churchill Downs stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.87. 161,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,575. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.25 and its 200 day moving average is $229.07. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

