CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CECE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 136,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 13,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,323 shares of company stock worth $100,114. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

