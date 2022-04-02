PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 61,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCK stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 141,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,984. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

