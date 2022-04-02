Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 878,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,722. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.97 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole acquired 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 236,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 87,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

