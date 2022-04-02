Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,070,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 17,190,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,950 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the third quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STEM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. 2,820,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,146. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stem has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Stem will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STEM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

