Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,980,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 18,170,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 26.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hyliion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE:HYLN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.38. 1,783,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $760.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.93. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

