Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,125 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,948.33 ($51.72).

ULVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.54) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.95) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Unilever news, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($197,170.55). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.22) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,115.80). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029.

LON:ULVR traded up GBX 53 ($0.69) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,508 ($45.95). 3,234,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,265. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,388 ($57.48). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,628.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,815.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 36.02 ($0.47) dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

