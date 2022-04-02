bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

BLUE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.62. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82). The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $98,006 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

