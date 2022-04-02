Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,373 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. 2,547,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,617. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.94%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.