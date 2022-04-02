Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.02. 5,515,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,943. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

