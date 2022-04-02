Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $737,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $278.25. 2,454,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,926. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $244.16 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

