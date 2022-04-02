Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

SB stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,981. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $569.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

