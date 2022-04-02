The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.09. 5,742,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $375.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

