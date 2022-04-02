Essex LLC Reduces Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Essex LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 34,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,096,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $248.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,962. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.06.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

