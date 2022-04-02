Essex LLC Buys 35 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Essex LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 590 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN traded up $14.50 on Friday, hitting $363.90. 1,004,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,685. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

