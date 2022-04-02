Essex LLC Decreases Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Essex LLC reduced its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $13,799,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 191,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after buying an additional 151,999 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 278.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 72,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $4,346,000. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Shares of SAVA stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 889,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,479. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

