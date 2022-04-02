Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PGR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,599. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.58. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.08.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $364,682.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

