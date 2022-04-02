StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PEG. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.
Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,650. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $71.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.
In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
