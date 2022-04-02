StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PEG. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,650. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $71.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.