StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,966. The company has a market capitalization of $896.67 million, a P/E ratio of -517.48 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

In related news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

