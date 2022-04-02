Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.76 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $5.76 billion and $344.49 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.32 or 0.00240488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.43 or 0.00214793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00033413 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.32 or 0.07455991 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,976 coins and its circulating supply is 24,722,220,820 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

