Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $11.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $611.11. 1,342,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,594. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $322.23 and a 12 month high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

